Wildfires in the Uintas grow

The two wildfires burning in the Uinta-Cache-Wasatch National Forest northeast of Kamas grew over the weekend with rising temperatures and increased wind, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Slate Fire and Murdock Fires are burning about 20 miles apart. More than 140 fire personnel are actively fighting the blazes in the Mirror Lake Complex, which covers about 1,595 acres.

The lightning-caused Murdock Fire is considered the more active of the two, burning between Murdock Basin and Squaw Creek roads. It was about 50 percent contained as of Tuesday and had burned about 983 acres.

The Slate Fire, located six miles northeast of Kamas, had grown from 386 acres on Sept 20. to 612 acres as of Tuesday. The fire, which was also caused by lightning, was first reported on Aug. 23.

Two crews are on the ground construcing a line to keep the blaze from spreading toward Weber River.

The U.S. Forest service has allowed both fires to burn through dead and downed vegetation. But, "very dry and windy" conditions have allowd the fires to spread.

The release said the fires are showing unusual behavior so late into the season. Smoke from the fire will continue to be visible from U.S. 40 and the Mirror Lake Highway around the Slate Creek and Yellow Pine areas.

A temporary closure has been implemented beginning at Murdock Basin Road. The area remained closed to the public as of Tuesday.