Wohali hearing a culmination

A view looking west toward the Wohali project site with Coalville in the foreground.

Courtesy of Lynn Wood

The Coalville City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to receive input on — and possibly approve — the first phase of the Wohali development, as well as a development agreement that governs the entire gated golf community planned for the city’s west side.

Mayor Trever Johnson said the council’s vote will be a culmination of an approval process that has taken the better part of four years. It has involved dozens of sometimes contentious public meetings and prompted questions about what it means to be a resident of Coalville and whether the East Side city can withstand the “Park City-fication” brought on by the pressures of growth.

When officials annexed the land into the city in 2018, it doubled Coalville’s size.

The developer has applied for two different versions of the gated community, and this second, scaled-down concept is largely allowed by the city’s code. That means that key aspects of the plan are already entitled, like the 125 planned homes.

The plan also calls for 303 nightly rental units in a lodge and in standalone cabins, as well as 27 holes of golf. The more than 1,600 acres are west of the core of the city and largely out of sight behind a large rock formation.

The final subdivision plat of the first phase of the development includes 26 homes and one lot for a maintenance facility.

Councilors will be asked to weigh the plat application as well as the development agreement, which officials say is key to protecting the city’s interests. The provisions bound in that document might form the basis of future litigation if one party is dissatisfied with the development.

The 50-page document covers specific aspects of the project like financing guarantees, water systems and other intricacies.

One component that will likely draw attention is the arrangement to secure water to irrigate the golf course. The developers have proposed to build a pump station and other infrastructure to divert water from the Weber River in exchange for essentially borrowing the city’s water rights until the city grows to the point that it needs to use them.

Johnson said it’s a good deal for the city, and councilors are expected to discuss it Monday night.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually. A Zoom link will be available on the meeting’s agenda, which will be posted on the city’s website, coalvillecity.org/ .