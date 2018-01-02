Woman narrowly escapes vehicle before train hits it in North Summit

A woman narrowly escaped her vehicle before a Union Pacific Railroad train hit the car on Friday night when it became stuck on railroad tracks in North Summit, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, 40, of West Valley City, was driving home to Salt Lake from Evanston, Wyoming, when she took the Castle Rock exit on Interstate 80 to go stargazing, the report states. She drove through the railroad access gates, and her car became stuck after driving about 50 feet on the tracks.

The report states she made it out of the vehicle just before the train hit it. She did not sustain any injuries and was not impaired, the report states.

An employee with Union Pacific Railroad reported the incident.