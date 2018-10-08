Women arrested for transporting 28 pounds of pot through Summit County, police say

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office seized about 28 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of nearly $40,000 over the weekend after a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Two 27-year-old women were arrested during the Oct. 6 stop under suspicion of possession with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Sheriff's Office. The women are from Ohio, and Las Vegas.

A deputy stopped the vehicle for a lane violation near mile marker 170, a Sheriff's Office report states. The women told the deputy they were traveling to Ohio from California in a rental vehicle, the report states. But, the deputy noticed the rental agreement showed the vehicle was supposed to be returned in Missouri.

The deputy summoned a K9 officer and a search revealed five soft-sided coolers had approximately 28 pounds of marijuana sewn into the liners, the report states.

Lt. Andrew Wright said the Sheriff's Office regularly works with the Park City Police Department and federal agencies to reduce drug trafficking on Interstate 80, which serves as a pipeline between the Midwest and California.

"We will go after these people that are pushing through our country and using I-80 as a main thoroughfare to do it," he said. "Between us and the other agencies, we see a large amount of drugs being trafficked and confiscated through this area."

Wright said the Sheriff's Office's focus is primarily on the county and its residents. But, he said, routine traffic stops can often yield significant amounts of drugs.

"We do our best and recognize this is a drug trafficking thoroughfare and we do have a responsibility to address that," he said.