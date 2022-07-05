Wrong-way driver report leads to brief Summit County pursuit on I-80

Summit County Sheriff Logo

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were led on a brief chase June 30 after a wrong-way driver was reported on Interstate 80.

Dispatchers received a call during the evening that a red vehicle was driving eastbound in a westbound lane of I-80 near mile marker 146, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle and observed a car with a similar description driving the correct direction on an eastbound lane, but the vehicle was traveling in the middle of the road and swerving from one side to the other.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop. The driver, a 38-year-old Florida man, attempted to evade them, according to the report. He exited the highway and crashed the vehicle after driving off Echo Dam Road near Coalville.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for an evaluation. He was booked into the Summit County Jail on numerous charges. It is unknown if the man was driving the wrong-way vehicle reported.