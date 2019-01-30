Summit County’s senators spearhead push to tweak voter-approved Medicaid expansion

SALT LAKE CITY – Sen. Allen Christensen's proposal to cap the number of eligible recipients under a voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan cleared an important hurdle Wednesday after the Utah Senate voted 22-7 to advance the bill to a third and final vote in the chamber that GOP leaders said could come as soon as Thursday.

Three days into the 2019 Utah legislative session, S.B. 96 has prompted a firestorm of debate over the role of elected officials in modifying laws passed via statewide ballot initiative. Among other changes to the plan voters approved as Proposition 3 in November, Christensen's proposal would move the current number of eligible patients – people living on up to 138 percent of the federal poverty lone – back to the 100 percent figure included in a plan passed by the majority-Republican legislature last session.

Freshman Sen. Ronald Winterton, a Republican from Roosevelt who represents parts of Summit County and chairs the Senate Health and Human Services committee, made his presence felt in Salt Lake City when the committee sent Christensen's proposal to the full chamber Tuesday. Winterton campaigned partly in opposition to a full Medicaid expansion plan.

Also included in Christensen's proposal is a requirement that those seeking Medicaid assistance prove their employment, a major sticking point with Democratic opponents. Components falling outside of Affordable Care Act guidelines, such as the work requirement, would necessitate a waiver from the federal government before the law could be implemented. That could encroach on an April 1 deadline to implement the expansion. Opponents of S.B. 96 say they're unwilling to gamble when it comes to the timeliness of rolling out the program.

Supporters of changing Prop 3 say that, in the long run, a stricter cap will be better for Utah patients by ensuring the system remains fiscally stable. Critics say that Republican lawmakers backing the plan are usurping the will of the people.

Every state legislative district, including those covering Summit County, voted in favor of passing the full expansion (though Rep. Logan Wilde's House District 53 said "yes" by a narrow margin). That includes Winterton's massive Senate District 26, where Wasatch County and the Uintah Basin join Summit County as population centers.

Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, fired back at critics during debate on the floor, saying that the U.S. is a "republic, not a democracy," and specifically called out news media coverage of the issue as contributing to the unpopularity of the Legislature’s efforts to tweak Medicaid expansion. Earlier this week, hundreds gathered in the Capitol rotunda to rally in support of keeping Prop 3 untouched.

Democratic Sen. Luz Escamilla on Wednesday proposed compromise legislation that aimed to bridge the two sides, citing studies of other states that have adopted full Medicaid expansion without going bankrupt. Her proposal failed.

The 22-7 party-line vote on S.B. 96 (only one Republican, Sen. Todd Weiler, voted against the measure) suggests that it'll sail along once it hits its third and final Senate vote. Christensen said that he is confident that the bill will have enough support in the House to put the legislation before Gov. Gary Herbert.