Summit in 60: Legislature initiatives already under scrutiny, study on short-term housing (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Utah State Legislature 2018 session is warming up

As the Utah Legislature gears up for the 2018 session, District 53 Rep. Logan Wilde expressed concern with some of the initiatives that are being proposed, including a measure that would equalize school district funding. Wilde referred to the bill as an 'affront to Summit County and counties along the Wasatch Back.' Wilde, whose district includes portions of Summit County, is sponsoring two bills this session. The 2018 Legislative Session convenes on Jan. 22

Public hearing on possible housing project

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a mixed-use housing project on Rasmussen Road next to the Park City R.V. Resort and Campground. It would contain 102 units, including 40 affordable units, and roughly 8,000 square feet of neighborhood retail. Commissioners have to determine whether the project violates a policy within the Basin's General Plan that calls for no new development beyond what is already approved.

Looking at short-term and transient housing markets

The Summit County Council discussed a study on Wednesday that was conducted to better understand the short-term and nightly rental market in Summit County and Park City. The first phase of the assessment, which includes data collection, will be complete in a couple of weeks. The second phase will produce information that allows the county and others to create policies and ordinances to appropriately monitor the short-term and transient housing markets.

And in your Summit Sneak Peak…

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton is scheduled to sit down with the Park Record to discuss the upcoming opening of the Kamas Valley Library and how libraries stay relevant in a digital age.

