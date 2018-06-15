Summit in 60: Controversial Promontory development application withdraw, Summit County Recorder to step down (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Here’s what we’re talking about this week:

An application to develop in Promontory gets withdrawn

Summit Community Power Works merges

Summit County Recorder to step down

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

Wednesday the Summit County Council considered grant requests. The Summit County Recreation Arts and Parks or RAP Tax committee is recommending the Council award nearly $828,000.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton or email Kira Hoffelmeyer.