Summit in 60: Appeals in the Colby School project, Defenders of the Ranch start a petition (video)

Appeals files after permit approval

Snyderville Basin Planning Commission's decision to allow a permit for the former Colby School property to be changed to a hotel. The Summit County Council will now review the project, but its decision can still be appealed by the Third District Court.

Defenders of the Ranch try to aid Osgurthorpe Farm

Some citizens in the Ranch Place neighborhood are organizing to help preserve the 158-acre Osguthorpe Farm alongside the Summit Land Conservancy. They're calling themselves Defenders of the Ranch, and they've started an online petition that has gathered more than a thousand signatures. The conservancy needs 5 point 5 million dollars before March 2018 to secure the land deal.

Grey Whiskers Rescue cares for aging dogs

Grey Whiskers Rescue is partnering with the Viking Yurt to raise money for veterinarian care for aging foster dogs. Together the two companies will be hosting a fundraiser event on January 15. All proceeds will go to Grey Whiskers Rescue. For more information go to this website.

And in your Summit Sneak Peak…

Oakley and Coalville's incumbent mayors will be sworn in after the New Year. Those are Oakley's Wade Woolstenhulme and Trever Johnson of Coalville. Joining them will be Francis' Byron Ames, Kamas' Matt McCormick and Kay Richins of Henefer.

