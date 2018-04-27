Summit in 60: Man sentence for stabbing, construction season kicks off (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Evanston, Wyoming man sentenced for Kamas stabbing

What officers are calling an unprovoked and completely random stabbing attack lead to a man from Evanston, Wyoming being charged with attempted murder on Monday. The suspect stabbed the 62-year-old victim in the neck, who was with his family at a convenience store 50 miles east of Kamas. The victim is said to be in serious, but stable condition.

Summit County transportation options see high usage

Summit County and Park City transportation officials said they were "blown out of the water" by the community's interest in the new transit services initially introduced in 2017. Summit County reports more than seven thousand riders used the Kamas commuter and more than fifty thousand riders took advantage of the circulator. Both services will remain available throughout the shoulder seasons.

‘Tis the season for Utah construction

Construction season in Summit County is officially underway and it is expected to be a huge year. Nearly 10 projects are anticipated to be under construction soon, including the Discover Core project south of Kilby Road and at least four projects at the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort. Of the hundreds of units that will be constructed, at least 150 of them are expected to be affordable.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

The Park Record team will be traveling to Oakley on April 27 to join the Elk Meadows Assisted Living team as they go above and beyond to accommodate a horse-loving resident's wishes. Two horses are expected to visit the resident since she is unable to get out of bed. Check out the story in Wednesday's edition and online!

