Summit in 60: Assistant County Manager transitions to new role, avalanche rescue class available (video)

Summit County assistant manager transitions into new role

Assistant County Manager Anita Lewis will soon be transitioning into a new role with the county. County Manager Tom Fisher says the position will concentrate on rural affairs and deal with matters such as the East Side Development Code changes and infrastructure issues on the east end of the county. Lewis will maintain control over senior services, affairs and events, as well as the county's historical department.

With Lewis taking on this new role, the county has begun advertising for a new deputy county manager. The filing window is scheduled to close Feb. 16. The deputy county manager will be in charge of legislative affairs and special projects, as well as overseeing public, intergovernmental and interdepartmental relations. The person hired will act on Fisher's behalf in the case of his absence.

Avalanche Center hosting rescue class

The Utah Avalanche Center is hosting a companion rescue class on Feb. 6 at Weller Recreation in Kamas. The three-hour class costs $60 per person and is open to skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers and snowshoers. It will cover all aspects of a rescue and teach attendees how to properly use their avalanche gear.

The National Weather Service is honoring Coalville resident Margaret Bowman for her meteorological observations over the last 30 years. Only 25 awards are given out each year out of more than 10,000 observers across the country.

