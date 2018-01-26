Summit in 60: Avalanche danger, appeals against action-sports camp and a redistribution of the transient room tax fund

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Avalanche danger still high after winter snow dump

A skier was partially buried in a backcountry avalanche near Pointy Peak along the Park City ridgeline Wednesday morning. The area is located behind the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort. He was with two other skiers when they triggered the 100-foot wide slide on a north-facing slope. His airbag was deployed, causing his head and one arm to stick out of the debris. He did not sustain any injuries.

Applications to appeal approval of Woodward Park City appealed

Three applications were filed last week with the Summit County Planning Department to appeal the approval of the action-sports camp Woodward Park City. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission granted a permit for the project at Gorgoza Park near Interstate 80 earlier this month. The appellants claim the project is not allowed in this location, and would infringe on the enjoyment of their homes in surrounding neighborhoods.

Summit County and Park City agree on new distribution for transient room tax

Recommended Stories For You

The Summit County Council and the Park City Chamber of Commerce recently reached a new agreement for the distribution of Transient Room Tax funds. The monies are collected from overnight stays at locations such as hotels and nightly rentals. The Chamber of Commerce currently receives 90 percent of the funds to promote tourism and the county retains 10 percent. Under the new agreement, the county will eventually receive 30 percent of the revenues.

In your Summit County sneak peek…

Four seats on the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission and Snyderville Basin Planning Commission are opening up. The county is accepting applications for the vacancies — apply by Wednesday, January 31 to be considered.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton or email Kira Hoffelmeyer.