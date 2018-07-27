Summit in 60: Body of camper found, I-80 closures and a ride for justice

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and James Hoyt.

Body of camper missing in Uintas found

Wednesday, the search for a missing 66-year- old South Jordan man ended tragically when his body was found. A searcher on a Utah Department of Public Safety Helicopter spotted Ray Humpherys’ clothing from the air in the Middle Fork drainage area. He was found less than two miles from where he was last seen in the Hidden Lake area of the Uintas. Humpherys’ family released a statement on Thursday thanking searchers and volunteers.

Major closures on Interstate 80 to affect commuters

Drivers beware! Those who use Interstate 80 to commute will have to rethink their routes next week. UDOT plans to shut down the westbound and eastbound lanes between Parleys Summit and Jeremy Ranch. Drivers are advised to use Interstate 84 through Ogden or U.S. 40 to U.S. 189 through Provo Canyon. The work will allow construction crews to put support beams in place for the new wildlife overpass at Parleys Summit.

Motorcyclists ride for justice

More than 200 motorcycle riders and law enforcement officials took to the streets on July 21. The riders participated in the Fourth Annual Sheriff's Ride for Justice to support victims of child abuse. The more than 200-mile ride raised several thousands dollars for Children's Justice Centers in Summit and Weber counties.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

Two candidates filed for the Summit County Recorder's position last week, but one of them dropped out of the race late Tuesday. Check the Park Record dot com and Saturday's newspaper to find out who it was.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton.