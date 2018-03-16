Summit in 60: Coalville City annexes 1,700 acres despite public disapproval (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Summit County Council continues to hear appeals on Colby School hotel project

On Wednesday, the Summit County Council resumed discussing appeals of the hotel project at the former Colby School property on S.R. 224. Two appeals were filed in December after the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission granted a permit for the project. The Council did not make a decision on Wednesday but agreed to continue hearing appeals.

Upgrades set to start for Summit County roads

Critical upgrades could begin soon for several major roads and intersections in the Snyderville Basin. Three major projects have been prioritized. These include access to park-and-ride lots, intersection upgrade and improvements to the Jeremy Ranch interchange. Construction is expected to move forward beginning this summer.

Coalville annexes land despite an unpopular public opinion

On Monday, Coalville City Councilors gave a thumbs up to an annexation application for more than 1,700 acres into the city. Nearly 200 people attended the hearing at North Summit High School — with most of the comments overwhelmingly against the application. That opposition stems from the landowner's desire to develop a 500-home luxury community. The development will now be vetted by the Coalville Planning Commission and City Council.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

The candidate field for the Summit County government positions to be on the ballot in November for the General Election has remained relatively unchanged since the filing window opened on March 10. As of Thursday at 3 p.m., no other people have filed to run against the incumbents.

