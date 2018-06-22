Summit in 60: Fireworks in unincorporated Summit County, talks of a tax hike (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Here's what we're talking about this week:

Summit County will review another hotel project

Fireworks lovers might have something to celebrate about

Talk of a potential tax hike

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

Summit County Council members have been urged to make a decision on whether or not to impose a tax hike before June 30. As of Friday morning, it was unclear whether they will address the topic at the June 27 meeting or table the discussion until later.

