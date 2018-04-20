Summit in 60: Jeremy Ranch neighborhood says the County shouldn’t have removed gate (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Jeremy Ranch neighborhood says gate should have stayed

Twenty Jeremy Ranch homeowners are saying that Summit County mistakenly ordered the homeowner's association to remove a gate at the entrance of The Trails neighborhood. The lawsuit claims the county removed the gate after County Manager Tom Fisher determined it was never officially approved. County Attorney Margaret Olsen is unable to comment on pending litigation.

Approved changes for Summit County’s East Side Development Code

Wednesday, the Summit County Council approved the long-awaited changes to the Eastern Summit County Development Code. The amendments include revisions to the zoning districts and requirements, and the applicability of master planned developments, which the County Council has spent nearly two years considering. The revisions affect more than 13,000 property owners on the county’s east end.

Boy Scout raises money for drone

Recommended Stories For You

Park City Boy Scout Will Sunderland raised more than $1,000 to purchase a drone for Summit County's Search and Rescue as part of his Eagle Scout project. The drone is intended to be used solely for Search and Rescue. Sunderland presented the drone to Sheriff Justin Martinez and members of Search and Rescue on Wednesday. Martinez said an additional drone at the Sheriff's Office can help expedite searches by covering more terrain.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

The Summit County Children’s Justice Center plans to host an open house and panel discussion to address the work being done to support child abuse victims and their families on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is meant to coincide with Child Abuse and Prevention Month, which is recognized in April.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton or email Kira Hoffelmeyer.