Summit in 60: Plea accepted in kidnapping case, new road discussion and sales tax increases

Summit County man accepts plea deal

A Summit County man charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault accepted a plea deal on March 24. Police say he held a woman captive in his Canyon Creek Club apartment for three days. Jason Rich-ard Stone served seven months in jail before posting $100,000 cash bail in February. Prosecutors are asking that he don't serve any additional time.

Interest high in connecting Silver Creek and Bitner Ranch roads

Wednesday, more than 100 people crowded into the Sheldon Richins Building for a Summit County Council discussion about building a new road. The county has been exploring the idea of connecting Silver Creek and Bitner Ranch roads for several years to improve access to Silver Creek for emergency responders. Five routes are on the table. No decisions have been made.

Sales tax increases to fund transportation-related projects

Summit County staff members told County Councilors on Wednesday that they support two potential sales tax increases. The new taxes would fund transportation-related projects, such as extending the Electric Express and the Silver Creek and Bitner Ranch road connections. The hike would amount to about a $45 annual increase for residents. The Council is expected to revisit the matter toward the end of June.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

I met with a California couple on June 1 who are in town celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at Treasure Mountain Inn, where they spent their wedding night. Bobbie Allen surprised her husband with the trip. Check out the story in Wednesday's edition and online!

