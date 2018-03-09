Summit in 60: Man dies in snowmobiling accident, clashes between Summit County and Promontory (video)

Editor’s note: The Promontory Development has built two of the required 37 employee houses.

Man dies after snowmobiling accident in remote part of Summit County

A 38-year-old Florida man died on Wednesday from injuries he sustained during a snowmobiling accident near the Whitney Reservoir in a remote area of Summit County. The victim was ejected from his snowmobile at around 12:30 p.m. while riding with two friends in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The three men had traveled to Utah to snowmobile for three days.

Summit County asks local development where the promised housing is

Summit County officials confronted representatives of Promontory Development last week about the status of the employee housing units that are required under the development agreement from 2001. Promontory was required to build 37 units within a reasonable time. However, only one has been construct while more than 600 homes have been built. Officials challenged Promontory to develop a housing plan within 30 days and build the remaining units.

Summit County puts its foot down when it comes to opioids

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson presented the County Council with a resolution on Wednesday recognizing the damaging effects of opioids. It also authorized the county to file a suit on behalf of the public against drug manufacturers and distributors of opioids. The County Council unanimously approved the resolution.

The filing window to declare as a candidate for public office officially opened on Friday at 8 a.m. Incumbent County Councilors Chris Robinson and Glenn Wright announced their intentions to seek re-election, along with Sheriff Justin Martinez, County Clerk Kent Jones and Auditor Michael Howard. County Attorney Margaret Olson will be vying for a full four-year term.

