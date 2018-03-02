Summit in 60: Engine brake restrictions and a road connection (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

A road to link Silver Summit and Bitner

Summit County is once again exploring the idea of constructing a new road in the Kimball Junction area to provide a link between Silver Summit Road and Bitner Road. County staffers discussed the possible connection with the County Council on Wednesday. Members of the public talked about their preferred route and the impact it would have on their neighborhood at the meeting. Another discussion is expected to be held in April for the Council to further consider the connection.

Engine brake restrictions could be placed along I-80

Last week, the County Council discussed whether the county should implement engine brake restrictions along Interstate 80. Derrick Radke, Summit County's public works director, said the county has received a significant amount of calls from residents in the last couple of years requesting the installation of engine brake restriction signs. The Utah Department of Transportation, who has jurisdiction over the freeway, said it will not put the signs up until local jurisdictions request them. The county agreed to further research the issue.

A multi-million bond for Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation?

Recommended Stories For You

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation asked the county on Wednesday to act as a conduit for a multi-million tax-free municipal bond to fund three projects in Summit and Salt Lake counties. The bond would support the construction of an athlete/workforce housing building at Utah Olympic Park, completion of a zip tour line at UOP and a project to improve the Kearns Athlete Training and Event Center in Salt Lake County. The County Council is expected to make a final decision on the request next week.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

The filing window to declare as a candidate for the General Election in November opens on Friday, March 9 and is set to close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 15. Seats are available in the United States Congress, Utah State Legislature and in Summit County's government.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton or email Kira Hoffelmeyer.