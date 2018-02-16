Summit in 60: New development slated in Newpark, more cases presented against Woodward Park City (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

New townhome units slated for Newpark

One of the last undeveloped lots in Newpark is slated to become a seven-unit townhome building. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission on Tuesday agreed to forward a positive recommendation to the county manager for the Commons at Newpark. The space is currently occupied by a parking lot adjacent to the amphitheater. Construction could start as soon as this summer and be completed within less than a year.

Gorgoza Park neighbors concerned about sports action camp

For the second time in two months, the Summit County Council heard arguments against the Woodward Park City action camp slated for Gorgoza Park. Three residents in neighborhoods surrounding Gorgoza had filed appeals with the county, urging the Council to reject the project. The appellants claim the design of the camp was misrepresented to the commission and the impacts on noise and traffic cannot be reduced. A decision was not made.

Commissioner Chuck Klingenstein to step down

Three-term Basin Planning Commission Chuck Klingenstein is preparing to step down from the planning panel at the end of this month. His term expires on Feb. 28. He was not eligible to reapply. Klingenstein has had a hand in reviewing several major projects within the last nine years, including the Silver Creek Village Center, the new Whole Foods development and the rewrite of the General Plan. The County Council interviewed applicants for the open seat on Wednesday. The seat held by Commissioner Ryan Dickey is also set to expire at the end of the month.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

The County Council declared Feb. 14 National Donor Day in Honor of Bayley Jayce Zollinger Huerta. She lost her life in a traffic accident in 2016 and her family chose to donate her organs. Assistant County Manager Anita Lewis was the recipient of her liver.

