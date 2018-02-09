Summit in 60: Lower Silver Creek purchased, zoning changes discussion continues

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Summit County purchases 461 acres

Summit County closed on a $10.4 million purchase of 461 acres in Lower Silver Creek this week. The transaction ended three years of negotiations between the county, the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District and the estate of Florence J. Gillmor. Of the 461 acres, about 350 will remain as open space, with recreation uses attached to it. The other 112 acres will be developed.

More talk about possible zoning changes

The County Council held another hearing about the proposed zoning changes for the East Side of the county on Wednesday. More than 150 people crowded into the County Courthouse to discuss the new zoning map. Some claim the proposal will strip landowners of their property rights. Others have applauded the effort. The County Council did not make a decision and will revisit the matter.

County eyes more development for remote parking lots

Recommended Stories For You

The county continues to explore sites throughout the Snyderville Basin to develop remote parking lots. A citizen's advisory committee identified the Ecker Hill viewing area as one of the first preferred locations. County staffers are in the process of developing plans for the site, which would require improvements to Kilby Road. However, the County Council wasn't sure the site would be utilized and suggested exploring other areas, such as the Park City Tech Center and the Cline Dahle parcel in Jeremy Ranch.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

The Kimball Junction Neighborhood Master Plan committee has worked for months to create a master plan to improve things such as connectivity and aesthetics. The committee recently presented its findings to the County Council and is ready to move forward with implementation of some of those ideas.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton or email Kira Hoffelmeyer.