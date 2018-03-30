Summit in 60: County Council unanimously overturns hotel project permit, residents file appeals over Woodward action camp and UDOT plans I-80 construction (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Council unanimously agrees to overturn permit for hotel project

Wednesday, the Summit County Council unanimously agreed to overturn the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission's decision to grant a permit for a hotel project at the former Colby School property on S.R. 224. The project was widely unpopular among residents in the three surrounding neighborhoods who claimed the project was not fit for this location. The Council's decision came less than two days after an attorney representing the applicant accused the council of violating open meetings laws and requested the council's recusal.

Residents file appeals with county over Woodward Park City action camp permit

At the same meeting, the County Council denied requests to reject the permit issued for the Woodward Park City action camp slated for Gorgoza Park. Three residents in neighborhoods surrounding Gorgoza filed appeals with the county claiming the design of the camp was misrepresented to the commission and the impacts on noise and traffic could not be reduced. The Council's decision was unanimous.

UDOT plans to begin I-80 construction

Recommended Stories For You

The Utah Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a major construction project on Interstate 80 on Monday. An additional westbound climbing lane between Jeremy Ranch and Parley's Summit will be constructed, along with a wildlife overpass and soundwall. Construction is expected to be complete sometime in the fall. Periodic overnight closures of the interstate are expected.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

Summit County staffers are expected to meet next week to discuss a hold on the issuance of building permits for Garff Ranches property owners while the county debates the conditions of the roads in the area. Last week, a meeting on the matter drew more than 50 people.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton or email Kira Hoffelmeyer.