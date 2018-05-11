Summit in 60: Police seeking information about motorcycle accident; Summit County gets sued

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

18-year-old in critical condition after motorcycle accident

Local law enforcement are currently searching for the driver of a car involved in an apparent road rage incident earlier this week in Oakley. An 18-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after smashing into the rear of the car. The passenger car is believed to be a white newer model Chevy Malibu with minor damage to the rear from the tire of the motorcycle. Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle and driver involved is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 435-615-3600.

Summit County gets sued

A lawsuit was filed in the 3rd District Court last week against Summit County. The lawsuit is in response to the County Council's decision to rescind a permit for a hotel project at the former Colby School property. It accuses the County Council of making a decision based on a flawed process and public clamor. The suit asks the court to reinstate the permit to allow the plan to move forward.

To increase taxes or not to?

Wednesday, the Summit County Council was asked to consider imposing additional taxes to fund transit and transportation projects. The Council has the authority to approve the taxes on their own without a referendum. If approved, the taxes would be coming on the heels of an increase in property taxes and the two sales tax initiatives voters approved in

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

Summit County citizens will have three opportunities later this month to sit down with members of the County Council to discuss community issues. The informal gatherings will take place in Park City, Coalville and Kamas.

