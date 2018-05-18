Summit in 60: More food trucks ahead, man survives pinning under excavator

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Here is what’s on our radar:

Man is “miraculously” alive after being pinned under an excavator

Will Summit County see more food trucks?

Summit County Planning Commission will consider a new housing project

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton or email Kira Hoffelmeyer.