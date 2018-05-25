Summit in 60: Hoytsville man faces charges, noise barrier poll and Memorial Day ceremonies

Summit in 60 is brought to you this week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Photographer Tanzi Propst.

Hoytsville man facing charges

A Hoytsville man who was shot in the leg last week by his father was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. Prosecutors allege he attacked his siblings prior to the shooting. The Summit County Attorney's Office said his father will not face any charges.

Basin Planning Commission endorses housing project proposal

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission endorsed a proposal on Tuesday for a housing project on Bitner Road. It marks the first time the planning panel has approved a new development since the adoption of the General Plan in 2015. The project still needs to be reviewed by the Summit County Council.

UDOT polls Jeremy Ranch homeowners about noise barrier

The Utah Department of Transportation announced this week that they plan to poll Jeremy Ranch homeowners again about ways to reduce traffic noise. Twenty-seven property owners already approved a noise barrier. But, UDOT is asking if they would be in favor of a less intrusive option.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

Summit County veterans plan to honor their fallen comrades on Memorial Day with ceremonies in Park City and throughout eastern Summit County. The memorials will pay tribute to veterans both past and present.

