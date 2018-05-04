Summit in 60: New development application; commercial property owner fails to pay taxes, faces auction (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Owner of six properties in the county owns nearly $420,000

Wednesday, the Summit County Council refused to grant relief for delinquent property taxes to Argentum Sky, the owner of six commercial properties in Park City, including Main & Sky. As of April 24, the county was owed nearly $420,000 in unpaid taxes and fees. Argentum Sky has until 9:59 a.m. on May 17 to redeem the taxes otherwise ownership is transferred to Summit County.

A new application for development

An application was submitted in March to the Summit County Planning Department for a sizeable development at the intersection of Silver Creek Drive and U.S. 40. The project proposes 208,000 square feet of commercial development and 148 residential units. Planning staffers say the project could include an anchor grocery store and on-site employee housing.

‘Tis the construction season

Signs were placed on S.R. 224 and S.R. 248 this week warning drivers to expect delays from road construction beginning on Monday. The Utah Department of Transportation is scheduled to replace the pavement on S.R. 224 from S.R. 248 to Bear Hollow Drive. Construction will start on Monday and last through mid-August. Lane restrictions and closures are expected.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

As part of Connect Summit County's recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, two community discussions are scheduled to be held beginning next week to explore the community's progress on addressing mental health and substance abuse. Two discussions are scheduled for May 10 and May 15 at 6:30 p.m.

