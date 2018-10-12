Summit in 60 Oct. 13: pot busts, neighbor complaints and a sailing cop
October 12, 2018
This week in Summit County:
- Authorities have detained a haul of marijuana and associated paraphernalia in Summit County this week, including one arrest of over 200 pounds of marijuana and several thousand vape cartridges with THC, a marijuana component
- Summit County residents are upset over a proposal from a man who wants to build an indoor soccer facility on his property, saying the building will not fit the neighborhood
- A Summit County officer is retiring to pursue his passion for sailing, and will document his journeys on YouTube.