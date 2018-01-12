Summit in 60: Permit approval, Tal Adair’s next move and more electric vehicle charging stations (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Permit approved for Woodward Park City

80 people were in attendance as the Snyderville Basin planning commission unanimously approved a permit for Woodward Park City at Gorgoza Park near I-80. The camp will serve several different sports and have amenities like a concrete skate park, indoor trampolines, outdoor riding and teaching terrain for snow sports.

Will Tal Adair head to the Utah legislature?

Former Summit County Councilor and the party chair for Summit County’ s Republican party announced this week that he'll run for an opening in the Utah legislature. Tal Adair announced he would run in the wake of Senator Kevin Van t=Tassell's retirement at the end of his term. Van Tassell's district covers swaths of Daggett, Ducshesne, Uintah, Wasatch and Summit counties.

Rocky Mountain Power grant allows for new electric vehicle charging stations

If you visit the Sheldon Richins building in Kimball Junction later this month, you'll see new electric vehicle chargers being put in place by Summit County thanks to a grant from Rocky Mountain Power. They're being described as "fast chargers" and can charge a vehicle within 20 to 30 minutes. Comparatively, other chargers can take up to eight hours.

And in your Summit Sneak Peak…

In hopes of further developing bike and walking systems in the county over the next decade, Summit County is creating an active transportation plan. The plan was unveiled to stakeholders Thursday and public input will be sought over the next year.

