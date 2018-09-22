 Summit in 60 Sept. 22: Electric scooters, Prop 2 debate, Children’s Justice Center | ParkRecord.com

This week in Summit County, electric scooters may be making an entrance to Snyderville Basin, a debate for Proposition 2 took place, and a new director for the Children’s Justice Center was announced. Angelique McNaughton presents the Summit in 60.