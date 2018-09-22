Summit in 60 Sept. 22: Electric scooters, Prop 2 debate, Children’s Justice Center Park Record StaffSeptember 22, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Park Record StaffSeptember 22, 2018This week in Summit County, electric scooters may be making an entrance to Snyderville Basin, a debate for Proposition 2 took place, and a new director for the Children’s Justice Center was announced. Angelique McNaughton presents the Summit in 60. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsWasatch County approves major development tied to Deer ValleySummit County inundated with complaints about Kilby Road construction (w/video)Park City police say medical marijuana found on trailGuest editorial: Frustration about rising taxes in Park City is building