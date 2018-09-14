Summit in 60: September 14, 2018 Park Record StaffSeptember 14, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Park Record StaffSeptember 14, 2018This week, the Summit County Council agreed to uphold a condominium project in Newpark, a seat on the Council is being challenged by a write-in, and Gorgoza Park will be closed this season. It’s Summit in 60 with reporter Angelique McNaughton. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsConstruction begins on controversial Woodward Park City action campPark City attorney, skier husband arrested as hunting equipment takenFather of Park City teen who overdosed countersues parents of other deceased youthPark City School District settles on $870,000 Jeremy Ranch home for superintendent