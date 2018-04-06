Summit in 60: Summit County Services Building official opens, county to break out all-electric bike fleet (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

It’s no April Fool’s joke — the Summit County Services Building opened in Kamas

Nearly six months after it was originally scheduled to be complete, the Summit County Services Building in Kamas is now open. The facility houses the Kamas Branch of the Summit County Library, as well as the offices for the Department of Motor Vehicles, Health Department and Valley Behavioral Health. The South Summit Senior Center will be relocated to the building but it is still under construction. The county has announced plans to file a damages claim with the contractor for the delayed opening.

The impact of short-term rentals in Summit County and Park City

Wednesday, the Summit County Council discussed findings from a study commissioned to help elected leaders in Summit County and Park City better understand short-term rental market impacts. The first phase of the study provided a snapshot of the current housing mix to better inform policy and zoning to help regulate the market. The data suggests a compliance issue in the community, which most say is not surprising.

A fleet of all-electric bikes to launch this month

Summit County is planning to break out its all-electric bike fleet at the end of this month. Forty additional bikes, and up to eight station kiosks, will likely be added. County transportation planning director Caroline Rodriguez said the county worked with the bike-share operator to address concerns raised when the e-bikes were first introduced. She says the bikes will be available on April 28.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

The Summit County Council is scheduled to talk about the solid-waste master plan staff has been working on next week. The plan outlines the county's vision for managing solid waste and reducing landfill waste over the next 10 years.

