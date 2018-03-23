Summit in 60: Utah’s first lawsuit against opioids, County Facilities building still behind (video)

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and Engagement Editor Kira Hoffelmeyer.

Summit County files lawsuit against major opioid manufacturers and distributors

Summit County became the first county in Utah on Tuesday to file a lawsuit against some of the country's largest opioid manufacturers and distributors. The suit claims the deceptive and misleading marketing campaigns of the defendants have led to a national epidemic. The 240-page complaint was filed in Summit County's 3rd District Court by the three firms retained to represent the county. The county is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Summit County Democrats hold first caucus of 2018

Around 100 Summit County Democrats attended the neighborhood caucuses on Tuesday. As expected, crowds were thinner than what they were two years ago during the presidential race when long lines of people stretched out the doors. Caucuses provide an opportunity for voters to meet the party's candidates, learn about their platforms and select delegates for the upcoming convention.

County Facility Building remains unfinished despite timeline

Recommended Stories For You

The new 18,000-square-foot Summit County Facilities Building in Kamas is still not finished nearly five months after the project was supposed to be complete. The contractor has been unable to order enough siding to complete the outside of the building. The county plans to file a damages claim against the contractor once the building is open to the public.

In your Summit Sneak Peak…

The Summit County Council is scheduled to revisit its discussion about the Woodward Park City action sports camp on Wednesday, March 28. Three people filed appeals with the county after a permit was issued for the project.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton or email Kira Hoffelmeyer.