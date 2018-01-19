Sundance 2018: A recap of the first day of the Sundance Film Festival
January 19, 2018
Each year, people from all over the world descend on Park City for the Sundance Film Festival. Thousands come to see films, panels and to spend time in the community.
Here’s a wrap up of the coverage your missed yesterday, Jan. 18, 2018 — the first day of the 34th Sundance Film Festival. Share your pictures and posts with us using #Sundance or #ParkCityPics!
Lights. Camera. Action. The 2018 #Sundance Film Festival officially starts today! pic.twitter.com/aGgEe3hKYz
— SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 18, 2018
Recommended Stories For You
Lights. Camera. Action. The 2018 #Sundance Film Festival officially starts today! pic.twitter.com/aGgEe3hKYz
— SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 18, 2018
Watch trailers for some of this year's most anticipated films premiering at the 2018 #Sundance Film Festival! https://t.co/FBFelVbqMd
— SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 18, 2018
This is the new #Sundance code of conduct, neatly sized and tucked into everyone's badges: pic.twitter.com/XggT3nee8f
— Kate Erbland (@katerbland) January 18, 2018