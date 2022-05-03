Sundance announces a hybrid 2023 festival

Film-loving crowds may be coming back to Main Street during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The event, scheduled for Jan. 19-29, will be hybrid event that will take place online and in-person in Park City and Salt Lake City, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The festival, which is scheduled to run from Jan. 19-29 in Park City and Salt Lake City, will host in-person and virtual screenings, panel discussions and special events, organizers announced in a press release.

“We can’t wait to return to our home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. “We also have two years of digital exhibition and participation under our collective belt, and are returning to the excitement and immediacy of live events while retaining a powerful online offering.”

The lineup, including world-premiere feature films, short films, episodic work and a full New Frontier program, will be larger than those presented digitally in the prior two years, the release said.

As of Tuesday, the percentage of in-person events like screenings were not finalized, but there will be a large in-person presence in Park City planned, according to a Sundance spokesperson.

Passes and package information, as well as health, safety and COVID-19 vaccination guidance for online and in-person participation will be shared closer to the festival dates, according to the release.

The 2021 and 2022 festivals saw audiences come together online to experience new independent storytelling as it premiered on the festival’s proprietary digital platform, including such award-winning and -nominated films from the 2021 edition as “CODA,” “Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” “Mass,” “Flee” and “Passing,” among others, and reached larger audiences and was more accessible than past in-person events, the release said.

The Sundance Institute will start accepting submissions for the 2023 festival on May 3, and Director of Programming Kim Yutani and her crew are preparing to screen submissions, gathered via FilmFreeway (filmfreeway.com/Sundance), according to the release.

For information, visit sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/submit.