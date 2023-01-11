Sundance-goers could gobble up a Lyft arcade in Park City featuring Ms. Pac-Man machines

Lyft is an official sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival and operated space on lower Main Street during the 2019 event, shown. The ridesharing firm wants to operate a small arcade on Swede Alley during the festival later in January. | Park Record file photo

Sundance Film Festival-goers could gobble up a corporate location just off Main Street later in January.

Park City leaders on Thursday are scheduled to consider a request by the Park City Historical Society to sublease outdoor space on the Swede Alley side of the Park City Museum to Lyft, the ridesharing firm. An official festival sponsor, Lyft wants to operate a small arcade at the location with two Ms. Pac-Man machines and one so-called claw machine that challenges someone to grab a prize from inside with a mechanical claw.

City Hall owns the space, which is included in a long-term lease to the historical society, and a sublease requires approval by the Park City Council.

Information released by the municipal government in anticipation of a City Council meeting on Thursday indicates there would be neon signs as part of the location, which is designed to be a waiting area for Lyft riders. The information indicates Lyft wants the arcade to operate from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m. from Jan. 20 until Jan. 23, covering the traditionally jammed opening days of Sundance. The arcade would be set up during the day on Jan. 20 and be dismantled on Jan. 24.

The proposed documentation drafted by City Hall staffers in anticipation of a potential approval of the location by the Park City Council would limit the noise level of the arcade to 65 decibels. The documentation outlines that Lyft would be required to lower the volume immediately if a complaint is lodged. Should complaints about the volume continue, the machines would be required to be muted for the duration of the arcade’s operating period.

The City Council is slated to address the proposed Lyft location at a meeting on Thursday that starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building and online at http://www.parkcity.org . The item is on the consent agenda, meaning the elected officials are not expected to hold a detailed discussion about the location prior to casting a vote.

Ridesharing firms, taxis and shuttles typically enjoy brisk business during Sundance, as festival-goers request rides to screening rooms, Main Street, their accommodations, Salt Lake City International Airport and elsewhere. As an official sponsor of Sundance, Lyft enjoys festival visibility beyond that of other transportation firms.

The proposed Lyft location would put the firm in a high-profile spot just off the middle of Main Street and close to the Old Town transit center, used by large numbers of festival-goers as they navigate through Park City.

Corporate interests officially linked to Sundance and others without direct relationships with the festival have long desired temporary locations on or close to Main Street during Sundance. They see one of the top film festivals on the international circuit as a prime marketing opportunity, and the Main Street core offers an especially large audience.

An arcade like the one Lyft wants to operate would be an unconventional marketing tool during a festival that usually involves a wide range of campaigns meant to promote corporations, individual films and a variety of causes.