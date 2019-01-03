Sundance in Park City: Where will YouTube, Stella Artois and Acura be?

A Sundance Film Festival-goer will have a chance to learn about Acura cars on Swede Alley later in January.

But it was not known toward the end of 2018 where someone will be able to absorb the latest Canada Goose fashion.

As the Jan. 24 opening of the film festival approaches, a map of locations that official sponsors will occupy is becoming clearer. The official sponsors will open temporary locations in a variety of spots in the Main Street core. Some of the locations are on public property while others are in rented buildings.

The official sponsors represent just a portion of the overall corporate presence in Park City for Sundance. Numerous other corporate interests without official ties to the film festival also arrive in Park City seeking publicity during the celebrity-heavy event.

Sundance organizers outlined the official sponsor map in a recent submittal to City Hall as leaders approved a package of alterations to the operations of the festival.

The alterations did not draw widespread interest.

The list of official sponsors and their temporary locations, though, provides a preview of at least some of the changes expected to the streetscape along Main Street. The corporate interests typically move in days before the opening of the festival. Some of the temporary setups are ambitious as the corporate interests essentially redo the insides of a building to meet their standards only to tear down the redo afterward.

The Sundance sponsor setups typically provide some access to the public with private events held at other times.

Some of the locations outlined in the submittal include:

• Acura with IMDb, 475 Swede Alley in the Bob Wells Plaza

• Chase Sapphire with the Los Angeles Times, 573 Main St., the Claim Jumper Building

• YouTube, 136 Heber Ave. for one event planned on Jan. 26

• AT&T and DirecTV with Variety, 660 Main St.

• Stella Artois, 364 Main St.

• Canon, 592 Main St.

• Dell with The Wall Street Journal, 528 Main St., the Park City Museum

• IMDb, 475 Swede Alley in the Bob Wells plaza and 314 Main St.

• Lyft, 556 Main St.

• Netflix, 890 Main St.

• Dropbox with IndieWire, 625 Main St.

• SundanceTV, 268 Main St.

• Francis Ford Coppola Winery, 608 Main St.

The location for Canada Goose had not been finalized by the time of the submittal to City Hall. High West Distillery, a Park City-based firm, is listed at its permanent location at 703 Park Ave.

The Acura setup in the Bob Wells Plaza is expected to be among the most prominent as it will anchor what is known as the Acura Festival Village. A release from the company indicates Kevin Smith, a filmmaker with a long history at Sundance, is scheduled to conduct interviews with actors, directors and writers at the Acura Festival Village. There are also concerts and digital installations planned, the company says.

The corporate presence has long been a fixture of Sundance but one that has drawn questions over the years. The Sundance organizers see the official sponsorships as critical to the budget of the not-for-profit Sundance Institute that puts on the festival. But others contend the corporate presence conflicts with Sundance's roots as an event designed to nurture independent filmmaking.