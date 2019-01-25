Sundance increases ticket prices, hitting $25 throughout fest

Sundance Film Festival-goers need to bring a few more dollars this year if they are planning to attend screenings.

Festival organizers increased prices for the prized film tickets, adding $5 to the cost that was charged during approximately half of the event in 2018. Individual tickets to screenings this year cost $25 apiece throughout the 11-day run of Sundance. The tickets in 2018 were priced at $25 from opening day until Tuesday. They dropped to $20 between Wednesday and closing day in 2018. Tickets bought this year through the eWaitlist remain at $20.

The price is included in the Sundance marketing materials and listed in the film guide, but the increase was not widely discussed in the time before the festival's opening on Thursday. There have not appeared to be broad complaints about the increase.

A Sundance official was not available to comment about the increase as the festival approached.

The Sundance Institute that puts on the festival is a not-for-profit organization, and the festival is crucial to the institute's overall finances. Ticket sales represent a significant revenue stream for the festival. Ticket prices generally increase to offset the costs of organizing the festival.

The Main Box Office is located in the Gateway Center on Heber Avenue. Hours are 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Feb. 3, when the hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

More information about tickets is available on the Sundance website, http://www.sundance.org.