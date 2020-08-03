Sundance intends to shorten length of festival, greatly reduce seating
Sundance Film Festival organizers intend to shorten the length of the event in 2021 as part of a package of alterations forced by concerns about the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.
The festival would drop from the typical 11 days to seven days under the idea, which was outlined in a City Hall report drafted in anticipation of a Park City Council meeting scheduled on Tuesday. The dates of Sundance would also shift, from the scheduled Jan. 21-31 to Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
There would be a reduced need by Sundance to use municipal property. City Hall would suspend a requirement that Sundance schedule 70% of the events in Park City and surrounding Summit County. Suspending the requirement would allow festival organizers to hold an event in locations across the U.S., as has been outlined by Sundance.
The report indicates the seating capacity in the screening rooms in Park City could be reduced by 75% from usual as Sundance accounts for the health of film-goers.
Mayor Andy Beerman and the City Council are scheduled to hold a hearing and possibly cast a vote on Tuesday at a meeting starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. More information about attending virtually is available at http://www.parkcity.org.
