Sundance lights dim as FIS World Championships leave starting gate

The Sundance Film Festival's lights will dim on Sunday evening, but the FIS World Championships will have already left the starting gate.

The two events, the largest of the ski season, overlap as the film festival ends and the skiing and snowboarding competitions begin. City Hall and the organizers of both of the events recognized the overlap long ago and have crafted plans meant to guard against an overwhelming weekend.

The closing days of Sundance are typically not nearly as busy as the opening weekend, but there are expected to be film festival crowds and winter sports lovers competing for space, parking spots and restaurant seats on Saturday and Sunday.

The FIS World Championships, with competitions at Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort, started Friday and run until Feb. 10. The event is billed as the largest winter sports gathering in the state since the Winter Olympics in 2002.

City Hall readied a parking and transportation plan for the FIS World Championships that will be in effect immediately after the more extensive blueprints for Sundance.

Some of the details, according to City Hall, include:

Recommended Stories For You

• parking in the China Bridge garage will cost $5 per hour with a $40 maximum from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturday as part of the Sundance operations. From Sunday until Feb. 10, City Hall's regular ski season rules will be in place. There will be no charge for parking in China Bridge until 5 p.m. on those days with a $3-per-hour charge after 5 p.m. and the first hour being free.

• the flagpole parking lot on Swede Alley will cost $40 on Saturday and revert to normal rates on Sunday through the rest of the event.

Free parking options include the Richardson Flat lot. There will not be bus service to the lot at Richardson Flat, though, starting on Sunday. Other free options include the Ecker Hill park-and-ride lot, the lots at PCMR and Deer Valley between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m., the Sandridge lot off Marsac Avenue and the lots at McPolin Elementary School and Treasure Mountain Junior High on weekends or after 4 p.m. on weekdays.

City Hall, meanwhile, will restrict parking in some locations at certain points of the event. The Bob Wells Plaza spots on Swede Alley will not reopen from the Sundance closure until Tuesday. Parking on Park Avenue between Heber Avenue and 11th Street, Main Street and Heber Avenue is expected to reopen on Sunday.

Parking on lower Main Street will close again on Feb. 10 as the FIS World Championships hold closing ceremonies and a concert.

Park City officials encourage people headed to the skiing and snowboarding events to take buses, walk or drive in carpools. City Hall says the parking lots at PCMR and Deer Valley will likely fill early in the day. The municipal government also requests drivers not cut through neighborhoods on the way to the events.