Sundance official sponsors skipping Park City locations
Sundance Film Festival organizers in a submittal to City Hall indicated they are not seeking to locate a sponsor venue or what is described as a partner private venue in Park City during the festival in January and early February.
There is usually a heavy corporate presence in Park City during Sundance, especially in the Main Street core, but the activity by official sponsors and corporations without official ties to Sundance is expected to be greatly diminished and perhaps eliminated in 2021. Sundance plans a significantly scaled-back festival amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.
The submittal covers corporate interests with official ties to Sundance. The official Sundance sponsors oftentimes occupy especially high-profile locations.
The information indicates a variety of well-known corporations are involved with Sundance in 2021 as sponsors. The presenting sponsors are Acura, Chase Sapphire, SundanceTV and Adobe. Other firms with sponsorship deals at some level for 2021 include AT&T, Netflix, Southwest Airlines, Dell Technologies and Zoom.
