Sundance police reports involve drones, Satan ‘things’ and parking calls

The opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival for the Park City Police Department largely followed the script.

The Police Department was busy through the jammed opening four days of Sundance, but the agency was not overwhelmed. The number of calls appeared to be similar to those during previous film festivals, and the cases generally did not appear to be serious.

Police officers responded to parties, problems created by large crowds at certain times and complaints about drones flying overhead. There was also a report of someone with unspecified Satan items, a sort of police call that has long made law enforcement during Sundance unlike any other stretch of the calendar.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, indicated the agency encountered less havoc than previous opening weekends, but the officers were jammed nonetheless.

"I've been impressed so far. There hasn't been as many issues," Kirk said, adding, "We've had fewer problems with festival-goers. I like to think we spent so much effort in preparing."

Some of the cases reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, Jan. 27

At 9:59 p.m., the police were told of an abandoned package atop a garbage can on Main Street. The police found it was an empty perfume bottle.

At 6:28 p.m., the police were told drivers were making illegal U-turns in the vicinity of the intersection of Main Street and 4th Street. They were also driving aggressively, the police were told.

Parking problems were reported on Little Kate Road and in the vicinity of the intersection of Comstock Drive and Sidewinder Drive within five minutes of each other starting at 2:17 p.m. Earlier that afternoon a parking problem was reported on Daly Avenue.

Two parked cars were reported to be blocking the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue at 11:18 a.m.

At 10:44 a.m., a vehicle was seen parked in a no-parking zone on Little Kate Road. It was there for longer than 15 minutes, the police were told. The driver left when the police asked.

Three protesters were seen at 9:54 a.m. at the Ray Theatre, a Sundance Film Festival venue. The protesters were "being respectful" and "yelling a little," the police were told.

Saturday, Jan. 26

At 11:20 p.m., the police were told a black sport utility vehicle cut a driver off in the vicinity of the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. The driver tailgated, drove recklessly and sped, the police were told.

A Police Department problem-solving team was summoned to the intersection of Main Street and Deer Valley Drive at 10:03 p.m., when vehicles were seen making left turns. The turns created a traffic problem, police logs indicated. Just minutes earlier, the police were called to provide traffic controls on Main Street.

A vehicle was seen backed into the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue, staying for approximately an hour at 8:44 p.m. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A drone was reported along Main Street at 6:01 p.m.

The police at 3:36 p.m. logged a report about an argument at a business on Iron Horse Drive about a vehicle that had been towed.

The Police Department at 2:59 p.m. received a complaint that two bottles of liquor, goggles and clothes were stolen from an address along Marsac Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft.

A photographer was reported not to have the proper permit to work at a location on Heber Avenue at 12:20 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the permit requirements. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A drone was seen flying above Main Street at 11:56 a.m. The Police Department spoke to the operator. A drone was also seen at 8:34 a.m. before it landed once an officer spoke to the operator.

Someone approached the Police Department at 5:45 a.m. asking an officer to confirm the person's blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit. The person told the police they had not had an alcoholic drink in five hours but was worried about the state's strict drunken-driving law that went into effect recently. The person was in the China Bridge garage.

Friday, Jan. 25

At 11:35 p.m., a man suspected to be intoxicated asked a person for a ride on Lowell Avenue. The person said he was unable to provide a ride. One of them made an obscene gesture, the police were told, but it was difficult to identify which one from the information provided in public police logs.

Someone attempting to get into an unspecified Main Street location fought with security guards at 7:22 p.m.

Someone was reported to be throwing ice chunks off a Main Street roof at 3:39 p.m. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A man, described as having Satan "things" was seen on Main Street. The person was "in a weird place," the police were told.

Posters promoting films were reportedly put on a Main Street business at 10:42 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

At 6:41 p.m., a taxi driver reportedly cut other drivers off and "blew through a stop sign" in the vicinity of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive.

A person riding a motorcycle with fat tires was reportedly seen eastbound on the Rail Trail at 1:48 p.m. The person was close to Comstock Drive, the police were told.