Sundance returns to spotlight this week with operational, economic update to Park City officials

The Sundance Film Festival returned to Park City as an in-person event in January after two years online forced by the pandemic. Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council on Thursday are scheduled to hold a discussion with Sundance officials about the festival operations in 2023 and the economic impact, a meeting that typically occurs in the months after the event. Some of the operational issues that may be raised include transportation and traffic. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building and will be broadcast online at http://www.parkcity.org.
Park Record file photo by David Jackson

