Sundance setup, snow force one-way restriction on Park City’s Main Street

The Park City Police Department on Tuesday temporarily enacted a one-way traffic restriction on Main Street, an extraordinarily rare safety measure necessitated by the snow and pre-Sundance Film Festival traffic.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said traffic was restricted to vehicles headed southbound, or uphill, between Heber Avenue and the Swede Alley intersection toward the top of Main Street. The restriction was in place from approximately 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The police resumed the restriction from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Main Street was jammed with traffic on Tuesday, a difficult day for driving after a snowstorm on Monday. Snow remained piled on the sides of Main Street, effectively reducing the width of available road for drivers. Trucks lined much of Main Street, as well, as crews descended on the street to set up temporary Sundance Film Festival locations. The crews were seen unloading the rented spaces and then loading the same spaces with the temporary goods for the Sundance-only locations.

Trucks were seen on both sides of Main Street in several locations, and it was tough for two vehicles headed in opposite directions to safely pass.

The snowstorm hit at a critical time in the days before the opening of Sundance. Construction crews building temporary festival locations and City Hall workers preparing the community for the event were seen laboring outdoors amid the storm.