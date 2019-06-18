Sundance to dissolve Utah Advisory Board, seat a similar panel

The Sundance Institute, the organizer of the namesake film festival in Park City each January, said on Tuesday it will dissolve the Utah Advisory Board, a panel designed to represent the diverse set of interests in the state, and replace it with another panel that will apparently have similar duties.

The institute provided a prepared statement credited to Betsy Wallace, the managing director and chief financial officer of Sundance, announcing the change.

“As Sundance Institute nears our 40th anniversary, we are working to position the institute, and our partnership with the state of Utah and the cities and counties in which we live and work, for sustainable success well into the future. To that end, in line with best governance practices, we’ll be forming a new Advisory Council specifically to advise and support the institute’s work in and with the state of Utah, which will replace the existing Utah Advisory Board,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Advisory Council will tap local governments as well as advocacy organizations as the roster is crafted. The statement said an unspecified number of the current members of the Utah Advisory Board will be named to the Advisory Council.

“This Advisory Council will continue to strengthen our ties to our communities throughout the region, as we continue to evolve the Institute and our partnership with the state of Utah. Sundance Institute has been proud to call Utah our home for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to work with the state, and our friends and neighbors within it, with continued shared success well into the future,” the statement said.

The Utah Advisory Board meets several times each year and addresses issues like the economic impact of the festival, Sundance’s community outreach efforts and government relations.

The Utah Advisory Board roster includes a number of well-known people with ties to Park City. Diane Foster, the Park City manager, is an ex-officio member, while Summit County Councilor Chris Robinson is also an ex-officio member. Others with local ties include Nancy Garrison, Katie Eldridge, Coleen Reardon and Rhonda Sideris.