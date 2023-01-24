Sundance traffic complaints: ‘sketchy driving moves,’ ‘very disorganized’ in Park City

Main Street barricades and other steps taken by City Hall are designed to manage traffic during the Sundance Film Festival. There were numerous complaints about traffic during the opening days of Sundance, including a case of a driver navigating around a road-closed sign before driving the wrong way on Main Street. | Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department during the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival received a series of complaints about traffic, including a string from people who were on Main Street or in the immediate vicinity of the street.

City Hall as part of the traffic and transportation plans enacted certain one-way restrictions that are designed to better manage the lines of cars that arrive in the area of Main Street during Sundance.

The Police Departments logs covering the opening days help illustrate the issues that unfolded. There were numerous traffic stops involving drivers on Main Street and nearby roads. The cases included wrong-way drivers and other sorts of moving violations.

Some of the cases included:

• on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10:21 a.m., a driver in the area of Main Street at 7th Street went around a road-closed sign and then drove the wrong way on Main Street.

• on Jan. 19 at 1:45 p.m., the police received a report from someone concerned there would be an accident as a result of the traffic during the festival. People were “making sketchy driving moves” in the area of the intersection of Main Street and Deer Valley Drive, the police were told.

• on Friday, Jan. 20 at11:10 a.m., when someone contacted the Police Department regarding the Main Street traffic pattern. The person told the police the one-way traffic was “pointless.”

• on Jan. 20 at 3:04 p.m., someone contacted the police from Swede Alley, saying the traffic was “very disorganized” and the situation created the “worse Sundance that has been organized.”