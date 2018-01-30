Sundance: Where did you park, Park City asks

Did people drive alone around Park City during the Sundance Film Festival?

And where did they park during the festival, which ended on Sunday after its annual 11-day run?

City Hall wants to learn about festival-goers' transportation and parking habits in an effort to better craft plans for the event in 2019. Transportation and parking have long been two of the crucial issues for the municipal government and festival organizers as they draft the logistical blueprints.

Alfred Knotts, who is the transportation planning manager at City Hall, said the festival this year was the first to include a series of transit and parking improvements.

They included the availability of a parking lot at 1875 Homestake Road for Main Street employees with an accompanying shuttle, the Richardson Flat park-and-ride lot's availability for the entire festival, higher prices for public lots in the Old Town core, a Kamas bus route and the Electric Express bus line between Kimball Junction and Park City. He said some Sundance bus lines were restructured for the 2018 festival, and there was stoplight coordination between City Hall and the Utah Department of Transportation.

"We tried a bunch of new things this year," Knotts said.

Park City has posted a survey meant to provide details about the popularity of some of the options. The survey seeks information about whether someone drove alone, carpooled, took buses or used taxis or ridesharing services.

One of the key questions inquires whether someone used one or more of the parking lots outside of the Main Street core during Sundance. Those lots were designed to essentially intercept drivers before they reached the core, cutting traffic. Most of those lots were used during Sundance for the first time as part of the transportation and parking plans. The options include Kimball Junction, Richardson Flat, the lot at 1875 Homestake Road and Jeremy Ranch. The mountain resort parking lots are also listed as options. Knotts said the use of the mountain resort lots was more formalized in 2018 than in the past, with officials directing drivers to those locations after 4 p.m.

The survey closes on Sunday. It is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select 'Sundance Transportation Survey' on the front page of the website. The direct link is here.

Officials anticipate the results of the survey will be released in the spring as part of an annual Park City Council review of festival operations.