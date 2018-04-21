Suspect arrested after stabbing man in neck, police say

A 45-year-old man from Wyoming was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing another man in his neck at a convenience store in eastern Summit County, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The man, from Evanston, Wyoming, was arrested under suspicion of attempted murder and booked into the Summit County Jail, a press release from the Sheriff’s Office states.

At around 9:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report that the suspect stabbed a 62-year-old man from Magna during an unprovoked attack at the Bear River Lodge, located nearly 50 miles east of Kamas on the Mirror Lake Highway, the release states. The motive of the stabbing was not known.

Several witnesses rushed to help the victim, while others detained the suspect until law enforcement arrived, according to the release. The victim was briefly taken to a hospital in Evanston before he was transferred to a Salt Lake City-area hospital via medical helicopter. He was in serious, but stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including law enforcement from Uinta County and the Wyoming Sheriff's Office and emergency medical services.