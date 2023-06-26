Suspicious Corvette prompts concerns on East Side
Man 'doesn’t appear to pose a threat to the community,' deputies say
Some East Side residents were alarmed about a suspicious, black Corvette that was seen driving around Henefer over the weekend, but Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies said there’s no cause for concern.
A Facebook post in a hometown group dedicated to Coalville on Friday warned residents to be aware of a man who followed a woman to her home in Henefer. The author wrote the man sped away when he saw the woman’s family outside. Residents were urged to keep an eye out as the vehicle was spotted in Croydon, Henefer and Morgan.
Deputies received numerous calls about the suspicious vehicle between Friday and Saturday, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. They were able to identify the man, whom The Park Record is not naming because he has not been charged with a crime. Deputies made contact with him, and he told them he has family in the Henefer area that he’s been working for.
The man does have some mental health-related issues, according to the report. A public records check revealed the man had a pattern of unlawful activity between 1987 and 2018. Many of the charges were related to drugs or theft.
Deputies said “at this time, he doesn’t appear to pose a threat to the community.”
