SUV towing camper loses control on Interstate 80

Traffic was slowed on Interstate 80 Saturday morning when an SUV towing a camper lost control and drove off the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Andrew Battenfield said the SUV was traveling eastbound between Jeremy Ranch and Parleys Summit when the accident happened, around 11 a.m. The camper rolled once, while the SUV stayed upright. Both came to a stop in the median. No other vehicles were involved.

Battenfield said an elderly couple traveling in the SUV was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray with minor injuries.