Swimming dogs, start your engines
The Willow Creek Dog Pond finally opened for business last week. The flooding had subsided and the sandbags were gone. On Saturday morning, in the mix of sun and clouds, a dozen or more dogs were splashing and cavorting with their humans.
The woman on the right in this photograph (in the orange top) said she drives every weekend from Evanston, Wyoming to bring her pups to Willow Creek. It’s four hours in the car for her and them but she says she doesn’t mind — “We don’t have anything like this where we live.”
Somewhere in the hullabaloo there was a well-appointed dog named Archie, it seemed, who was skinny-dipping.
There may be better things than seeing dogs have fun but on Saturday, it was hard to remember just what they are.
