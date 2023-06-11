Swimming dogs, start your engines

A border collie at Willow Creek Dog Pond on Saturday morning doing one of the many things the breed does well. Robert Meyerowitz/Park Record

The Willow Creek Dog Pond finally opened for business last week. The flooding had subsided and the sandbags were gone. On Saturday morning, in the mix of sun and clouds, a dozen or more dogs were splashing and cavorting with their humans.

It was hard to tell who was having more fun, the dogs or their human companions, as the Willow Creek Dog Pond was finally open on Saturday. Robert Meyerowitz/Park Record

The woman on the right in this photograph (in the orange top) said she drives every weekend from Evanston, Wyoming to bring her pups to Willow Creek. It’s four hours in the car for her and them but she says she doesn’t mind — “We don’t have anything like this where we live.”

Dog gear set aside while Archie, presumably, joins in the fun at Willow Creek Dog Park on Saturday. Robert Meyerowitz/Park Record

Somewhere in the hullabaloo there was a well-appointed dog named Archie, it seemed, who was skinny-dipping.

Dogs and more dogs were having the times of their lives as Willow Creek Dog Pond was finally open, on Saturday. Robert Meyerowitz/Park Record

There may be better things than seeing dogs have fun but on Saturday, it was hard to remember just what they are.